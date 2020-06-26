Zimmerman shares leadership skills as college mentor

Griffon Showcase helps freshmen and other new students learn about additional academic and social resources on campus. It is typically held in a large meeting space in a format similar to a job fair.

Zimmerman graduated from Conestoga in 2019 and earned a wide array of academic honors. She was a mainstay on the Conestoga Honor Roll and was a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. She was captain of both the volleyball and cheerleading teams in her senior year, and she was part of a CHS group of students who attended the East Central Nebraska Conference Leadership Summit.

Zimmerman applied for the transition mentoring program before Christmas break and aced all of the requirements. Students have to maintain solid academic credentials and must support the community goals of the college’s Office of Admissions in order to be in the program. The application process also included group and individual interviews with campus staff and older transition mentor members.

“I was so nervous but I felt like they were looking for people who were outgoing and personable so I felt like I would be a good fit,” Zimmerman said. “The person who interviewed me was so kind. She asked questions that I did not have quick answers for, but I left feeling like I did a good job.”