Zimmerman shares leadership skills as college mentor

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Riley Zimmerman helped many friends and classmates feel at ease at Conestoga High School with her encouraging outlook on life.
She is now helping new students on her college campus with those same comforting leadership skills.
Zimmerman is serving as a transition mentor at Missouri Western State University. She began her uplifting role this past school year and will resume activities when classes start in the fall. She said it has been exciting to participate in the leadership program.
“I decided to join because I wanted to welcome incoming freshmen in the same way that I was welcomed to MoWest,” Zimmerman said. “Moving to college was exciting and terrifying and nerve-wracking and exhilarating all at the same time. It was a breath of fresh air to be greeted with actual students who were friendly and kind.
“The first time I toured Missouri Western, the mentor was super bubbly, outgoing and sweet. She explained everything really well and I felt reassured that I was making the right choice. I want to lead new students into the next chapter of their life and show them that they are wanted and belong at Missouri Western!”
Marissa Steimel, director of new student initiatives at Missouri Western State, said Zimmerman had proven herself to be a standout member of the team. Steimel and other school officials selected her after a detailed application process and two interviews. She said the Beaver Lake native had showcased energy, intelligence and cheerfulness to others.
“Riley is a great student leader, so I’m glad to hear you’re writing an article about her,” Steimel said. “She is serving as a transition mentor for our incoming Class of 2024 this fall.”
Steimel said Zimmerman and other transition mentors have made a positive difference in the lives of many students. They lead campus tours, help others interact with academic department personnel and connect classmates to businesses in the St. Joseph area.
“Our transition programs are crucial to the success of new students at Missouri Western State University, and those programs would not be possible without our team of student leaders who participate as mentors,” Steimel said. “Transition mentors work with fellow students, campus departments, businesses and other organizations to provide an opportunity for new members of the campus community to transition in a safe and positive environment.
“This position allows transition mentors to develop leadership and communication skills while also providing a positive peer connection for our incoming students.”
Transition mentors take part in many of Missouri Western State’s biggest activities. Three of the main programs are Griffon Orientation, Griffon Edge and Griffon Showcase. Griffon Orientation gives incoming students a chance to enroll in classes, talk with academic advisors and speak with student mentors. Griffon Edge is an expanded four-day orientation program that gives newcomers information about college facilities, services and academic expectations.
Griffon Showcase helps freshmen and other new students learn about additional academic and social resources on campus. It is typically held in a large meeting space in a format similar to a job fair.
Zimmerman graduated from Conestoga in 2019 and earned a wide array of academic honors. She was a mainstay on the Conestoga Honor Roll and was a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. She was captain of both the volleyball and cheerleading teams in her senior year, and she was part of a CHS group of students who attended the East Central Nebraska Conference Leadership Summit.
Zimmerman applied for the transition mentoring program before Christmas break and aced all of the requirements. Students have to maintain solid academic credentials and must support the community goals of the college’s Office of Admissions in order to be in the program. The application process also included group and individual interviews with campus staff and older transition mentor members.
“I was so nervous but I felt like they were looking for people who were outgoing and personable so I felt like I would be a good fit,” Zimmerman said. “The person who interviewed me was so kind. She asked questions that I did not have quick answers for, but I left feeling like I did a good job.”
Zimmerman said she has enjoyed many parts of her transition mentoring experience. She said one of the top rewards has been getting to expand her circle of friends. She has been able to strike up conversations with many fellow mentors and incoming students. That has helped her learn more about the campus and community.
“I think my favorite part is getting to meet new people from the student body,” Zimmerman said. “I have met new people that I would have never known if I didn’t join! MoWest has a really diverse campus so it’s very fun meeting people with different backgrounds and experiences.”
Zimmerman has also been proud to carry on a family tradition. Her mom Brooklin graduated from Missouri Western State in 2000 and her dad Zack earned a degree from the school in 2001. They met their first day of their freshman year and still know professors and coaches on campus.
Zimmerman said she hopes she can help other people have that same close-knit bond with Missouri Western State through her work as a transition mentor.
“The first memory I have of Missouri Western is just driving through campus and listening to my parents talk about how they met and saying that I could go there one day,” Zimmerman said. “I’m so excited to show new and potential students around Missouri Western!”
