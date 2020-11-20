Zitek captures youth leadership honor

Teachers, guidance counselors and principals at area schools could nominate students for the Youth Salute Award. Students had to be members of this year’s senior class and own a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

They also had to hold at least two leadership roles to which they were chosen by either their peers or an adult leader within the last two years. The leadership spots could be in school, religious or community-sponsored organizations.

Zitek has earned his leadership stripes by participating in many activities at PHS. He said he has gained a great deal from giving his time and talents to multiple groups in the Plattsmouth area.

“I enjoy getting involved in my school and experiencing the different activities Plattsmouth has to offer,” Zitek said. “Getting the chance to take part in hands-on activities that directly represent and improve our school is something that fills me with pride. I enjoy working with other students, as the things I learn from them help me better myself.”

Zitek served as president of the Academy Core Leaders program at PHS during the 2019-20 school year, and he was selected to serve as Student Council vice president as a junior. He is one of ten seniors who are filling leadership spots in Student Council this year.