Zitek captures youth leadership honor

PLATTSMOUTH – Jacob Zitek has produced an ocean-sized amount of accomplishments with his work ethic, strong character and attention to detail.
Those positive traits helped him sail into prestigious territory during a recent youth ceremony.
Members of the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership recognized Zitek with a Youth Salute Award. The organization honored students from 66 schools in the metro area during a virtual ceremony at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
The Plattsmouth High School senior said he was excited when the announcement came about his selection.
“When I first learned I had been selected I was overjoyed!” Zitek said. “I was very grateful of Plattsmouth High School and that I was able to put a variety of different accomplishments on the application for the award. It was an amazing experience that I am happy to have been a part of. It was also an honor to represent Plattsmouth High School amongst such larger schools in the Omaha area.”
Local residents formed the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership in 2018. They wanted to create a non-profit organization that focused on promoting and recognizing youth leaders in the area. They are running the group in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership.
Teachers, guidance counselors and principals at area schools could nominate students for the Youth Salute Award. Students had to be members of this year’s senior class and own a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
They also had to hold at least two leadership roles to which they were chosen by either their peers or an adult leader within the last two years. The leadership spots could be in school, religious or community-sponsored organizations.
Zitek has earned his leadership stripes by participating in many activities at PHS. He said he has gained a great deal from giving his time and talents to multiple groups in the Plattsmouth area.
“I enjoy getting involved in my school and experiencing the different activities Plattsmouth has to offer,” Zitek said. “Getting the chance to take part in hands-on activities that directly represent and improve our school is something that fills me with pride. I enjoy working with other students, as the things I learn from them help me better myself.”
Zitek served as president of the Academy Core Leaders program at PHS during the 2019-20 school year, and he was selected to serve as Student Council vice president as a junior. He is one of ten seniors who are filling leadership spots in Student Council this year.
Zitek has bolstered his resume with his work in the Plattsmouth Junior Air Force ROTC program. He has served as flight commander in Plattsmouth’s program for two years and is in the U.S. Naval Academy STEM program. He has worked on Habitat for Humanity projects and has helped clean up trash on Cass County roads with his Junior Air Force ROTC classmates.
Zitek has earned the Rotary Youth Leadership Award and the Military Order of the Purple Heart National Leadership Award, and he has spent time in a summer seminar with the U.S. Naval Academy. He has taken part in color guard activities with the Junior Air Force ROTC at Plattsmouth and has attended the Hugh O’Brian Leadership Seminar.
Zitek was selected to attend the Cornhusker Boys State and Nebraska Junior Law Cadet programs this past summer. He currently serves as secretary of the PHS chapter of National Honor Society, and he has participated in cross country, track and field, baseball and wrestling in his Plattsmouth career.
Academics have also been a major part of Zitek’s resume at Plattsmouth. He has earned Eastern Midlands Conference academic recognition and has been on the PHS Merit Roll and PHS Honor Roll. Merit Roll students earn grade point averages of 3.50-3.99 in a semester and Honor Roll students compile a 4.0 grade point average in a semester.
Zitek’s list of activities has stretched beyond the front doors of the high school. He has helped serve food at the Open Door Mission in Omaha and the Open Hearts Kitchen at First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. He has taken part in the Creighton University Youth Leadership of Omaha program and has cleaned up bleachers after home football games at Plattsmouth.
Zitek has helped with a large number of activities at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth. These have included being an altar server, helping to construct the flower garden at St. John the Baptist School and volunteering at the church’s annual fish fry and spring dinner events.
Zitek is planning to attend either the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or the United States Naval Academy. He would like to pursue a career in engineering after graduation.
