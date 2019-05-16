PLATTSMOUTH - Mathew Zitek, St. John the Baptist eighth grader, was presented with the “Woodmen Life American History Award” by Woodmen Life representative Lisa Hardy during a school assembly on May 8.
Zitek was nominated for the award by eighth grade teacher Pam Reinsch for the work on his History Day project and in the classroom.
Zitek and Emily Zitek, seventh grader, presented their project, “The Transcontinental Railroad: The Triumph that Shaped America” that earned third place in the Junior Group Exhibit category and also received the Lewis and Clark “We Proceeded On” Award at the History Day competition event earlier this year.
Sponsored by Woodmen of the World, only one award is given to a school each year.