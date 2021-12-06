Alfred Landon Warlick

Alfred married Myrna (Knake) Warlick on June 10, 1955, when the two eloped to Oakland, California. Alfred and Myrna would go on to raise a family and farm in rural Syracuse, Nebraska, for many years. Alfred loved the outdoors and could often be found on a four-wheeler checking cattle, going around fence lines or tending to any other chores that needed done. Alfred put all that he had into his work on the farm in hopes of creating a prosperous life for his family.