Alfred Landon Warlick
June 11, 1936 – December 3, 2021
Alfred Landon Warlick was born June 11, 1936, in Greenville, Illinois, to Irl Warlick and Margaret (Schumaker) Warlick. He passed away on Dec. 3, 2021, at the age of 85 in Syracuse, Nebraska.
Alfred married Myrna (Knake) Warlick on June 10, 1955, when the two eloped to Oakland, California. Alfred and Myrna would go on to raise a family and farm in rural Syracuse, Nebraska, for many years. Alfred loved the outdoors and could often be found on a four-wheeler checking cattle, going around fence lines or tending to any other chores that needed done. Alfred put all that he had into his work on the farm in hopes of creating a prosperous life for his family.
Alfred leaves behind his wife, Myrna; sister, Amy (Warlick) Meyer; daughter, Kelli (Warlick) Lewton; grandchildren, Kori (Buchholz) Vodicka (and her husband Bradley), Scott Warlick-Farmer and Cody Warlick-Farmer; and great-grandchildren, Belle Vodicka, Enli Farmer and Collins Farmer.
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Byron Warlick, Donald Warlick, Floyd Warlick and Virgil Warlick; and his beloved daughter, Lori (Warlick) Buchholz.
A memorial service will be held Dec. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church (North Branch) in rural Avoca, Nebraska.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse.
Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.