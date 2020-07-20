Alice Marie Van Doren
January 29, 1939 – July 17, 2020
Alice Marie Van Doren, age 81, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Glen Haven Village in Glenwood, Iowa. She was born on Jan. 29, 1939, in Mattoon, Illinois, to John. S. and Dorothy (Henley) Rexroat.
She grew up near Mattoon, Illinois, and graduated from high school. She met and was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Van Doren on June 13, 1959, in Mattoon. They lived in various communities during Rick's time in the Air Force before settling in Plattsmouth in 1973.
Alice was a loving caregiver and worked in a variety of places throughout the years. Prior to retiring, she worked in the Staff Development Department for Park Place in Glenwood, Iowa. She loved and respected all God's creatures. She spent hours caring for her horses, cats and dogs throughout the years.
She is survived by her husband, Richard “Rick” Van Doren of Plattsmouth; son, Charles (Sally) Van Doren of Hastings, Iowa, daughter-in-law, Cassandra Van Doren of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandson, Michael Van Doren II of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughter, Jennifer Garner of Colorado Springs. She is also survived by two nephews, John and Douglas Williams of Mansfield, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Rexroat; and son, Michael Van Doren.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, July 21, at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to HAPPY Paws in Plattsmouth.
Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445
