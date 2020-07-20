× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alice Marie Van Doren

January 29, 1939 – July 17, 2020

Alice Marie Van Doren, age 81, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Glen Haven Village in Glenwood, Iowa. She was born on Jan. 29, 1939, in Mattoon, Illinois, to John. S. and Dorothy (Henley) Rexroat.

She grew up near Mattoon, Illinois, and graduated from high school. She met and was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Van Doren on June 13, 1959, in Mattoon. They lived in various communities during Rick's time in the Air Force before settling in Plattsmouth in 1973.

Alice was a loving caregiver and worked in a variety of places throughout the years. Prior to retiring, she worked in the Staff Development Department for Park Place in Glenwood, Iowa. She loved and respected all God's creatures. She spent hours caring for her horses, cats and dogs throughout the years.

She is survived by her husband, Richard “Rick” Van Doren of Plattsmouth; son, Charles (Sally) Van Doren of Hastings, Iowa, daughter-in-law, Cassandra Van Doren of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandson, Michael Van Doren II of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughter, Jennifer Garner of Colorado Springs. She is also survived by two nephews, John and Douglas Williams of Mansfield, Ohio.