Andrew (Andy) Michael Reichart

A devoted husband, father, son and friend, Andy loved fearlessly, always putting his family first yet never short changing others. Born and raised in Nebraska, he was a loyal Husker fan thru and thru. After graduating from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, he and his bride headed south and have lived in the Wichita area for 28 years. Andy worked tirelessly in the social services sector, secure in his belief in helping others while reinforcing their dignity. He was slow to anger and quick to forgive, teaching us all that kindness is a badge of courage we should all defend. Beckoned by nature to working the soil, Andy enjoyed gardening, planting countless plants and trees and tending his grapes. The joy of the harvest was treasured as well, especially the grape harvest and its conversion to wine.