Andrew (Andy) Reichart
December 13, 1964 – November 4, 2020
Andrew (Andy) Michael Reichart passed away at his home unexpectedly on Nov. 4, 2020. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Donald and Betty (Frakes) Reichart on Dec. 13, 1964. He married Laura (Ranney) Reichart on May 16, 1992, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Andy is survived by his mother; wife, Laura; children, Daniel and Sarah; brothers, Gerald, Lawrence, James, David (Sue), Carl and Roger; sisters, Lucy (Doug) Wilson, Mary (Kevin) Barmettler, Jeanne (Dean) Quinn. Preceded in death by his father; brother, Donald; sister, Margaret Mary; sister-in-law, Sandra.
A devoted husband, father, son and friend, Andy loved fearlessly, always putting his family first yet never short changing others. Born and raised in Nebraska, he was a loyal Husker fan thru and thru. After graduating from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, he and his bride headed south and have lived in the Wichita area for 28 years. Andy worked tirelessly in the social services sector, secure in his belief in helping others while reinforcing their dignity. He was slow to anger and quick to forgive, teaching us all that kindness is a badge of courage we should all defend. Beckoned by nature to working the soil, Andy enjoyed gardening, planting countless plants and trees and tending his grapes. The joy of the harvest was treasured as well, especially the grape harvest and its conversion to wine.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 4, at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, with Father Michael Houlihan officiating.
Memorials to the family. Arrangements by: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445.
