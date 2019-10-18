Anne Elizabeth Begley
1954 – 2019
Anne Elizabeth Begley, age 65, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine – Bellevue.
She was born on May 7, 1954, to James Frederick and Helen Ann (Rex) Begley in Omaha, Nebraska. Anne was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1972. She attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and later she earned her Teaching Certificate from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She was a teacher at Plattsmouth Elementary School for some 30 years and spent several summers managing the Plattsmouth Public Pool.
You couldn't go with her anywhere in Plattsmouth without hearing “Hi Ms. Begley!” several times from former students of all ages. She loved kids and was a fabulous “auntie Anne “to her niece and nephew and great-nephews – always ready to swim with them in the pool, work on crafts, throw a ball around, or play pretend. Anne was a devoted Nebraska football fan, and an avid golfer. She loved her yearly trips to Minnesota and had a whole family of summer friends at Madden's resort.
She was a life-long member of St Luke's Episcopal Church, where she often volunteered and she was also a member of P.E.O. Chapter F.
You have free articles remaining.
Anne is survived by her sister, Cindy Luers and husband Jim of Lincoln, Nebraska; her niece, Jennifer Hagmeier and husband Dan of London, Ohio; her nephew, Andrew Luers and wife Amabel of Oxford, England; three great-nephews, James Findley Hagmeier, Jack Henry Hagmeier, and Aston James Luers; her extended family, church family, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen Ann Begley, and great-nephew, Noah Daniel Hagmeier.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Plattsmouth with Rev. Mavis Hall officiating.
Final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Memorials to St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com