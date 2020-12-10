Barbara F. Lambries

Barbara is survived by her children: Sherry Hron, Rebecca Lambries Connor; Lester J. Lambries, and R. Scott (Cindy) Lambries; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; her siblings: John F. Schlosser, Wanda Zielinski, and Kenneth (Patty) Schlosser. Memorial Service: 10 AM, Monday, December 14 at Roby Funeral Home. Interment: 1 PM, Monday, December 14 at Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: First Presbyterian Church or The Nebraska Masonic Home both of Plattsmouth. Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com.