Barbara Jean Buckman
January 4, 1954 – January 20, 2020
Barbara Jean (Brink) Buckman, age 66, of Bellevue, Nebraska, formerly of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Hillcrest Health & Rehab in Bellevue.
She was born on Jan. 4, 1954, to Leo Charles and Gertrude Leona (Harris) Brink in Omaha, Nebraska. Barbara was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and she graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1972. After graduating from high school, she attended Tarkio College in Tarkio, Missouri, for a year. Then she started working at the Kitty Clover Potato Chip Company and later at Mutual of Omaha.
Barbara met Daryl Buckman and they later married on May 5, 1978, at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth. Barbara and Daryl made their home in Plattsmouth, Omaha, and Bellevue. Barbara was a loving wife and a homemaker.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Daryl Buckman of Bellevue; her son, Charles Buckman and wife Kelsey of Bellevue; sister, Teresa Lewandowski and husband John of Plattsmouth; two brothers, Charles “Chuck” Brink and wife Cathy of Plattsmouth, Edward “Ed” Brink and wife Deb of Plattsmouth; numerous family members, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Gertrude Brink; three infant sisters; an infant nephew; and her sister, Patricia "Trish" Galbraith.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Roby Funeral Home with Rev. Servando Perales officiating.
The Pallbearers will be A.J. Brink, Ben Cox, Paul Goble, Nolan Lewandowski, Roger Sheldon, and Wade Standifer. The Honorary Pallbearers will be Tammy Burns, Tracy Fiene, Ron Gaspard, and Teri Weisz.
Her final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
The family suggests memorials to Victory Boxing Club or Hope Community Church.
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com