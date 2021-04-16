Barbara Jean Halkiu

August 7, 1952 – April 10, 2021

Barbara Jean Halkiu, age 68, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home. She was born on Aug. 7, 1952 in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Robert and Doris (Gruelke) Rowher.

She was united in marriage to James Downey on March 1, 1969. After James passed away, she met and later married Josef Halkiu in Plattsmouth on June 15, 1989. She had four children, James, Nora, Robert and Savannah. Throughout her life, Barbara worked as CNA and caregiver in a nursing home. She enjoyed doing crafts, working with plastic canvas and embroidery. But most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Barbara is survived by her children, James (Danielle) Downey of Fremont, Nebraska, Nora Brand (Daniel Dietl) of Fairbury, Nebraska, Robert (Amanda) Downey of Fremont, and Savannah (Ron) Boomgaarn of Fairbury; 15 grandchildren, Beth, Seattle, Alexis, Riley, Hunter, Dylan, Kaitlynn, Kelsey, Tyler, Tiffanie, Cartman, Carsen, Wyatt, Bentley and Emmersen; 2 great-grandchildren, Weston and Karma; 6 sisters and 2 brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Rowher and Doris Luehr; her husbands, James Downey and Josef Halkiu; and a brother, Kevin.