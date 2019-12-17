Beau William Douglas Dasher
November 14, 1999 – December 15, 2019
Beau William Douglas Dasher, age 20, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was born on Nov. 14, 1999, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Beau was raised in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and recently graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the Class of 2018. Upon graduation of high school, Beau was actively pursuing a degree in Culinary Arts at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Beau held many jobs throughout college, including Creighton University, Country Bar & Grill, Hy-Vee and The Hopps Yard to help him gain experience to eventually pursue his dream as a chef in the food service industry. Beau loved cooking food and sharing new recipes with his family and friends.
Outside of school and work, Beau enjoyed time with people, whether it was with his twin sisters, family and friends (especially his best friend Gabby), he simply enjoyed the time spent together. His smile was infectious and could light up any room. He enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts, Husker Football, Grey’s Anatomy and a variety of cooking shows.
Beau is survived by his parents, Terry and Jill Dasher of Plattsmouth, Trisha Veit of New Mexico; sisters, Aimee and Abbie Dasher of Plattsmouth, Lacy Nielsen of North Dakota; and brother, Nick Nielsen of North Dakota; niece and nephews, Laysen, Kree, Xavier Jr., Zakai; grandparents, John and Gayle Casey, and Rich Richardson of Plattsmouth. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Beau is preceded in death by his grandparents, Merle and Geraldine Dasher.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, with family greeting friends from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth.
He will be buried in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Dasher Family or (GofundMe).
Arrangements by: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.
Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.