Bernice Mae Nolte

May 20, 1920 - May 9, 2020

Bernice Mae Nolte of Murray, Nebraska passed away peacefully after 99 happy and healthy years on May 9, 2020 at The Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. Bernice was born on May 20, 1920 in Spencer, Nebraska to James and Emma (Kerbel) Holoubek. A lifelong Nebraskan native and farm girl, Bernice was well-loved in her small town.

Her family moved from Spencer to the Plattsmouth area and she graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1937. In the fall of 1937, after attending teacher training at Peru State College, Bernice taught in a one-room country school before marrying Eugene Nolte on June 7, 1941 in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. The two settled down on a homestead west of Murray where she spent her long days caring for her house and family and helping operate the family farm.

We credit her near century on this earth to always having a positive, cheerful outlook on life. She was an avid gardener, bird lover, bridge and pinochle player, and later in life, a world traveler. She was a member of Home Chapter #189 O.E.S., the Murray Christian Church and had so many Murray friends.