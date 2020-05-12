Bernice Mae Nolte
May 20, 1920 - May 9, 2020
Bernice Mae Nolte of Murray, Nebraska passed away peacefully after 99 happy and healthy years on May 9, 2020 at The Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. Bernice was born on May 20, 1920 in Spencer, Nebraska to James and Emma (Kerbel) Holoubek. A lifelong Nebraskan native and farm girl, Bernice was well-loved in her small town.
Her family moved from Spencer to the Plattsmouth area and she graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1937. In the fall of 1937, after attending teacher training at Peru State College, Bernice taught in a one-room country school before marrying Eugene Nolte on June 7, 1941 in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. The two settled down on a homestead west of Murray where she spent her long days caring for her house and family and helping operate the family farm.
We credit her near century on this earth to always having a positive, cheerful outlook on life. She was an avid gardener, bird lover, bridge and pinochle player, and later in life, a world traveler. She was a member of Home Chapter #189 O.E.S., the Murray Christian Church and had so many Murray friends.
Bernice was funny and courageous until the very end. Her four children were proud to call her mom. She had the biggest sense of humor, was a loyal wife, a hard worker, a devoted friend and a hands-on grandmother.
She is survived by her four children, Ron Nolte of Plattsmouth, NE, Genene Nolte of Lincoln, NE, Bruce (Mary Ann) Nolte of Murray, NE, Janet (Rick) Urbom of Salt Lake City, UT, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sisters, Darline Blotzer of Beatrice, NE, Charline Brookhouser of Columbus, NE and brother Jim (Brenda) Holoubek of Scottsdale, AZ. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Emma Holoubek, husband Eugene Nolte, and brother Leonard Holoubek.
A private family memorial service will be held at Harvey Funeral Home on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Public Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM (following CDC and State Guidelines).
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to Murray Christian Church or The Nebraska Masonic Home.
Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445
Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com
