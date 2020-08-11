Betty Lou Wagner

She was born on March 17, 1941, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Frank and Mildred Dolezal. She was raised in and attended grade school in La Platte, Nebraska. Betty attended and is a class of 1958 graduate of Plattsmouth High School. She then started working in the savings and loan industry at Omaha National Bank for two years, then at American Loan in Omaha, Equitable Savings and Loan in Plattsmouth for a time, and then Plattsmouth State Bank for 10 years, retiring in 2013. During Betty's working years she also enjoyed working in the Church of The Holy Spirit thrift store from 2006 to 2010.