Betty Lou Wagner
1941 – 2020
Betty Lou (Dolezal) Wagner, age 79, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family and her cat.
She was born on March 17, 1941, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Frank and Mildred Dolezal. She was raised in and attended grade school in La Platte, Nebraska. Betty attended and is a class of 1958 graduate of Plattsmouth High School. She then started working in the savings and loan industry at Omaha National Bank for two years, then at American Loan in Omaha, Equitable Savings and Loan in Plattsmouth for a time, and then Plattsmouth State Bank for 10 years, retiring in 2013. During Betty's working years she also enjoyed working in the Church of The Holy Spirit thrift store from 2006 to 2010.
Betty is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert “Bob” Wagner; two sons, Bill and wife Lisa Wagner, and Brian and wife Amanda Wagner; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, all of Plattsmouth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Sr. and Mildred Dolezal; one brother, Frank Dolezal Jr.; and one sister, Lorraine Kildow-Hull.
Visitations will be Thursday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 9 p.m. at Roby Funeral Home Chapel, Plattsmouth, with family from 6 to 8 p.m.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth. Visitations and graveside services are open to the public, and everyone is welcome.
Nebraska Department of Health and Humans Services social distancing guidelines apply.
Betty's family requests memorials to the family of Betty Wagner for the purchase of Rescue Squad Equipment, in care of Bob Wagner, and to Happy Paws Nonprofit, in care of Betty Henry.
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
