Betty Sheaff

January 16, 1922 – July 3, 2022

Betty was born to Floyd and Florence (Johnnie) Umberger on Jan. 16, 1922, on a farm in rural Lincoln. Following her father's accident when Betty was 3, her father could no longer farm so Floyd began a funeral business in Lincoln. This shaped Betty's life and she became the third licensed woman embalmer in the state of Nebraska; she was a woman ahead of her time. As a mortician, Betty's goal was to serve each family with care and dignity as her faith taught. She was a talented restorative artist and was called upon by other mortuaries when her special skills were needed.

Betty married her sweetheart Roy Sheaff in 1946 while he was in law school. They had two children, Joleen Sheaff Hilgenfeld and John Sheaff. At the age to 62, Betty changed professions and became a licensed legal secretary, immersing herself into yet another career serving people in need. Betty was a doer! She was active in many community, state, and national activities while working full time and raised her family. During the Cold War she was the Lancaster County chairman for Civil Defense and worked diligently to proactively find ways to keep her community and its children safe.

Betty joined her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband Roy; son, John; parents, Floyd and Johnnie; and sisters, Carol Upson, Elsie Shandera Teague and Verna Madsen and their spouses.

She is survived by Joleen Hilgenfeld, Kyle, Lindsay, Jack and Avery Hilgenfeld, all of Stella, Nebraska; Carol Sheaff, Kelly Mullendore and Mike Irvin, Jacob and Zeke Mullendore, Kim, Eric, Katelyn, Ava and Blake Neumayer, Ketti, Joe Jr. and Joe III Heim, all of Lincoln; Kari, Stan, Taylor and Pete Neis of Eudora, Kansas; Kristi Hilgenfeld and Shelby Mullendore of Kansas City, Missouri; Clay Sheaff of Davis, California; and Kati, Sam, Arlo and Anneka Cropper of Paddiham, United Kingdom; Lois and Darold Rohrbaugh of Estes Park, Colorado; and many dear nieces and nephews and loving friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 11, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A private family service will be held Tuesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE.

