Beverly Ann Morris
1943 – 2020
Beverly “Bev” Ann (Reimer) Morris, age 76, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, Nebraska.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1943, to Arthur Frederick and Minnie Mary (Kepler) Reimer in Nebraska City, Nebraska. She was raised and schooled on a farm north of Syracuse, Nebraska, until the age of 8 when her family moved to Plattsmouth, where she attended and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the Class of 1961.
Following graduation, Bev worked as a waitress at Riverside and Hillside Café, and then she worked at Younkers in Omaha, Nebraska. Bev met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” F. Morris, and they were united in marriage on Nov. 12, 1966, at First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth. Bev was a stay-at-home Mom and homemaker. She enjoyed raising her and Bob's children and later she loved spending time with their grandchildren and family.
Beverly is survived by her husband: Bob Morris of Plattsmouth; her son: Ty Morris and wife Kim of Nehawka, Nebraska; three daughters: Tammi Murdoch and husband Bryan of Union, Nebraska, Tina Renner and husband Mitch of Plattsmouth, Toni Aho and husband Eric of Plattsmouth; seven grandchildren: Stacey Morris, Brittney Murdoch, Brooke Murdoch, Jacob Morris, Joshua Aho, Zane Renner, and Aaronn Aho; one brother: Ronald Reimer and wife Karen of Omaha; one sister: Dianne McGraw and husband Dennis of Plattsmouth; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her father: Arthur Reimer and stepmother Edna; her mother: Minnie (Kepler) Eaton and stepfather Hodge; father and mother-in-law: Robert H. and Kathleen Morris; and one-sister-in-law: Beatrice Bussell.
Visitations for Beverly were from 1 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Roby Funeral Home with Pastor Lloyd Stuhr officiating.
The Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Stacey Morris, Brittney Murdoch, Brooke Murdoch, Jacob Morris, Joshua Aho, Zane Renner, and Aaronn Aho.
Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Memorials should be directed to First Lutheran Church, 1025 Avenue D, Plattsmouth, NE 68048.
Funeral services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123, robyfuneralhome.com