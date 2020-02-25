Beverly Ann Morris

1943 – 2020

Beverly “Bev” Ann (Reimer) Morris, age 76, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, Nebraska.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1943, to Arthur Frederick and Minnie Mary (Kepler) Reimer in Nebraska City, Nebraska. She was raised and schooled on a farm north of Syracuse, Nebraska, until the age of 8 when her family moved to Plattsmouth, where she attended and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the Class of 1961.

Following graduation, Bev worked as a waitress at Riverside and Hillside Café, and then she worked at Younkers in Omaha, Nebraska. Bev met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” F. Morris, and they were united in marriage on Nov. 12, 1966, at First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth. Bev was a stay-at-home Mom and homemaker. She enjoyed raising her and Bob's children and later she loved spending time with their grandchildren and family.