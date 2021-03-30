Beverly Harter

January 22, 1943 – March 23, 2021

Beverly (Bev) Harter died under the care of hospice on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Prior to moving to Athens, Ohio, in 2012, she was a longtime resident of Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

Bev graduated high school from Wiota Consolidated School in the class of 1961 in Wiota, Iowa. She earned an Associate's degree from Iowa Western, a Bachelor's degree from Peru State University, and a Master's degree from University of Nebraska at Omaha. Prior to retirement, she was a teacher for the Plattsmouth Community Schools for 28 years. Upon retirement, she continued to mentor and tutor students at St. John the Baptist Catholic School.

Bev will be remembered as a talented educator committed to serving others. "Bev had a true passion for learning and teaching and passed that passion on to others, including me growing up," shared Lonny Otto, the Human Resources Director for Pactiv Evergreen in Temple, Texas. "It is that passion that drew me to teaching when I got out of the military and eventually led me to get my Master's degree and follow my true passion in HR. It was an honor to have Bev as part of my life and to have her as a strong mother figure."