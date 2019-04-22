{{featured_button_text}}
Beverly L. Gottsch

Beverly L. Gottsch

October 27, 1932 – April 16, 2019

Beverly L. Gottsch, 86, of Lincoln died April 16, 2019. She was born on Oct. 27, 1932, in Dunnegan, Missouri, to Herbert and Lela (Campbell) Brown. Retired RN.

Beverly is survived by her children, Steven Gottsch and wife, Carolyn of Chambers, Stephanie White and husband Tim, of Valparaiso, Lisa Smith and husband Tom of Lincoln; grandchildren, Alison (Brett Walton) Gottsch-Walton, Megan Gottsch, Katelyn (Riley) Bonifas, Whitney (Jeff) Morris, Nathan White; and great-grandson, Corbin Morris.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; and brother, Herbert Brown Jr.

The funeral service was April 18 at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets, Lincoln. Burial was in Lincoln Memorial Park.

Memorials to Eastmont Foundation or to Bryan Foundation.

Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Beverly L. Gottsch
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments