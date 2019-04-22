Beverly L. Gottsch
October 27, 1932 – April 16, 2019
Beverly L. Gottsch, 86, of Lincoln died April 16, 2019. She was born on Oct. 27, 1932, in Dunnegan, Missouri, to Herbert and Lela (Campbell) Brown. Retired RN.
Beverly is survived by her children, Steven Gottsch and wife, Carolyn of Chambers, Stephanie White and husband Tim, of Valparaiso, Lisa Smith and husband Tom of Lincoln; grandchildren, Alison (Brett Walton) Gottsch-Walton, Megan Gottsch, Katelyn (Riley) Bonifas, Whitney (Jeff) Morris, Nathan White; and great-grandson, Corbin Morris.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; and brother, Herbert Brown Jr.
The funeral service was April 18 at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets, Lincoln. Burial was in Lincoln Memorial Park.
Memorials to Eastmont Foundation or to Bryan Foundation.
Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.