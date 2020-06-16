Bobbie McFee
Creston

Celebration of Life Services for Barbara “Bobbie” (Felthousen) McFee, 60, of Creston, Iowa, formerly of Plattsmouth, will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. This Celebration of Life will be Live Streamed. Open visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Thursday with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name. Online condolences can be given at the tribute wall at www.powersfh.com.

Survivors include: husband, Jeff; two daughters, Kristina and Kimberly; two granddaughters; her parents, Robert and Grace Felthousen; two brothers, Keith and Steven Felthousen; and many other relative and friends.

