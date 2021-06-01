Bobby Lee Spangler
March 14, 1927 – May 31, 2021
Bobby Lee Spangler, age 94, of Murray, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on March 14, 1927, to Will Harold and Katie Marie (Nelson) Spangler in Marquette, Nebraska. As a young child, Bobby moved with his family to a farm near Murray and later Plattsmouth, Nebraska. He attended Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1945. Bobby enlisted in the U.S. Navy several months before his high school graduation and he received his diploma after returning from the Navy. He proudly served his country for three years from 1945 until 1948. After serving his country, Bobby returned to Plattsmouth where he met and married Gwendolyn “Gwen” Joy Burton. Bobby and Gwen made their home in Plattsmouth and later in Murray, to this union a daughter and three sons where born. He farmed for the Davis family and later for Dr. John Gilmore until he retired in 2001. Bobby met Norma June (Favors) Kellison and they were later married on Dec. 28, 1988, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bobby and Norma made their home in Murray, Nebraska.
Bobby was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #365 and Lepert Wolever V.F.W. Post #2543, both of Plattsmouth.
Bobby is survived by his daughter: Wendy Andersen and husband Wayne of Bennington, Nebraska; his three sons: Chris Spangler and wife Pat of Murray, Tom Spangler of Lincoln, Nebraska, Tim Spangler and wife Antonia of Nebraska City, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sister: Shirley Raffa of Honolulu, Hawaii; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Katie Spangler; wives: Norma Kellison-Spangler and Gwen Spangler; his sister: Norma Lance; and an infant grandson: Neil Spangler.
A private graveside memorial service will be held at Lewiston Cemetery in Murray with Pastor Mike Njus officiating.
The family suggests memorials to Murray Christian Church, Murray Fire and Rescue, or donor's favorite charity.
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome@charter.net www.robyfuneralhome.com