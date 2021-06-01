Bobby Lee Spangler

He was born on March 14, 1927, to Will Harold and Katie Marie (Nelson) Spangler in Marquette, Nebraska. As a young child, Bobby moved with his family to a farm near Murray and later Plattsmouth, Nebraska. He attended Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1945. Bobby enlisted in the U.S. Navy several months before his high school graduation and he received his diploma after returning from the Navy. He proudly served his country for three years from 1945 until 1948. After serving his country, Bobby returned to Plattsmouth where he met and married Gwendolyn “Gwen” Joy Burton. Bobby and Gwen made their home in Plattsmouth and later in Murray, to this union a daughter and three sons where born. He farmed for the Davis family and later for Dr. John Gilmore until he retired in 2001. Bobby met Norma June (Favors) Kellison and they were later married on Dec. 28, 1988, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bobby and Norma made their home in Murray, Nebraska.