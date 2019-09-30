Braydon Yardley
June 7, 2001 – September 23, 2019
Braydon Yardley was born on June 7, 2001, to Renee (Albert) and Brady Yardley at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. He died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home following a tremendous fight against cancer at the age of 18 years, 3 months, and 16 days.
Braydon was an active young man. As a lifelong Louisville resident, many people enjoyed watching Braydon grow up. He excelled at many sports and different activities through his life. He was a member of the Louisville High School Football Team, Louisville Basketball Team, the Louisville and Weeping Water Legion Baseball Team and the Trap Team.
Braydon graduated from Louisville High School in May 2019. Braydon loved to go hunting and fishing, being with friends and family, and going to Missouri to visit grandparents. He was a member of the Louisville Methodist Church. Special memories were being with friends, the Chicago Bears, Huskers, and the Missouri Tigers, the York Baseball Tournament and making numerous Cane's runs. He impacted many people during his short time on earth.
Surviving Braydon are his parents, Brady and Renee Yardley; sister, Emma Yardley; grandparents, Ray and Donna Albert of Louisville, Nebraska; grandparents, Richard and Cheryl Fields, Debbie Yardley; great-grandparents, Emil and Paula Yardley, Reve Anderson, all of Missouri; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
The funeral service was Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10:15 a.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds, with burial at Riverview Cemetery, Louisville, Nebraska. Family suggests memorials to Pinnacle Bank's “Strongest Yard Memorial” in Louisville, Nebraska.
Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm St., Louisville, NE 402-234-3985