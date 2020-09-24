Brian Matthew Hirz

Brian Mathew Hirz
May 18, 1964 – September 23, 2020
Brian Mathew Hirz, age 56, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on May 18, 1964, to Dennis Phillip and Beverly Jean (Sprieck) Hirz in Denver, Colorado. Brian was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and he graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1982. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and he served his country for three years. After serving his country, he returned to Plattsmouth and began working at Airlite Plastics. Brian moved to Omaha and he worked for Lozier in Omaha until he medically retired in 2010.
Brian was a devoted member of Alcoholics Anonymous and he helped many people recover from their addiction.
He is survived by his daughter: Alisa Betts and husband Don of Plattsmouth; two grandchildren: Teagan and Macy; Alisa's mother: Tabitha Clark-Mass of Plattsmouth; his mother: Beverly Hirz of Plattsmouth; brother: Dr. Gregg Hirz and wife Jane of Omaha; sister: Tammy Lindsey and husband Jim of Colorado Springs, Colorado; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Brian is preceded in death by his father: Dennis Hirz.
A private family memorial service will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth with Pastor Matthew Coplen officiating.
Military rites will be conducted by U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard.
Brian's final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
