Brian Matthew Hirz

He was born on May 18, 1964, to Dennis Phillip and Beverly Jean (Sprieck) Hirz in Denver, Colorado. Brian was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and he graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1982. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and he served his country for three years. After serving his country, he returned to Plattsmouth and began working at Airlite Plastics. Brian moved to Omaha and he worked for Lozier in Omaha until he medically retired in 2010.