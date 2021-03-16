Callum Jacob Lanum

Callum Jacob Lanum, was born and passed away Feb. 14, 2021, at St. Michael's Hospital in Silverdale, Washington, to Jake and Adrian Lanum. He was born silently into the loving arms of his parents. Callum was hugged, kissed, rocked, sang to and told how loved he was an uncountable amount of times. Though he was not granted time on earth, his memory is one of profound love. Callum Jacob is forever our son, forever a little brother and forever loved.

He is survived by his parents, Jake and Adrian; big sisters, Tinsley and Tansy; grandparents, Dave and Tammy Lanum of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; great-grandmother, Sarah Jones of Plattsmouth; numerous loving aunts, uncles and the best bunch of cousins, all from the Cass County area. He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Merle and Geraldine Dasher, Ray Lanum and Glenda Fisher, Leonard E. Jones, Ronald M. Warden; and cousin, Beau Dasher.

“Our sweet baby boy you became an angel before our son.”

By: Adrian Lanum

A private service was held March 12 at Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Burial followed the service in Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.