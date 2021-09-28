Carl G. and Joan C. Timerman

Carl and Joan Timerman

September 23, 2021, and September 25, 2021

Carl G. Timerman, age 91, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at the Hillcrest Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bellevue, Nebraska, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. He was born on April 2, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, to Hugh V. and Elva (Gerber) Timerman.

Joan C. Timerman, age 86, of Plattsmouth passed away peacefully at the Hillcrest Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bellevue on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. She was born on April 10, 1935, in Corpus Christi, Texas, and raised by her grandparents, Ebbie M. and Lillian (Mulleniux) Thrift.

Carl grew up in Ohio and after completing high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Joan grew up in Texas where she graduated from high school. As the daughter of a military family, she met Carl G. Timerman who was stationed in Mesa, Arizona, while serving in the Air Force, and the two were married on Feb. 6, 1953.

Together they raised four children, Kathy Michael, Peggy, and Robert. While in the Air Force, they traveled to various locations until reaching Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, where Carl retired after 20 years of service. They eventually made their home in Plattsmouth.