Carleen Joy Dowding
View Comments

Carleen Joy Dowding

{{featured_button_text}}
Carleen Joy Dowding

Carleen Joy Dowding

November 16, 1943 – March 25, 2020

Carleen Joy Dowding, 76, of Alvo, passed away March 25, 2020. Born Nov. 16, 1943, in Lincoln to Paul B. and Pauline O. (Wall) Johnson.

Carleen worked for School District #145 as Transportation Director for 20 years. She was a bus driver for 30 years before taking the role as director, working for the district for 50 years.

Carleen was a member of the Eagle United Methodist Church. For over 50 years she was the leader of Western Feeders 4-H club and attended many county fairs, the state fair and AK-SAR-BEN livestock shows.

Family members include her son, Lynn Dowding, Jr. (fiancé Tiffany Beck); daughters, Cindy Friedrichsen, Debbie Hennessy and Vicki (Todd) Larsen; grandchildren, Shane (Keely) Hennessy, Justin Hennessy, Nicolette Larsen (fiancé Nicholas Urban), Mickayla Larsen, Brandy Friedrichsen; great-grandchildren, Arthur and Harvey Hennessy; grand puppy, Miss Bell; brothers, Marlan (Mary) Johnson and Harlan Johnson; brothers-in-law, Lyle (Diana) Dowding and Dean (Gloria) Dowding; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lynn Sr.; daughter, Lori; son-in-law, Michael Friedrichsen.

Closed service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel. Livestream 10 minutes prior to service time at: RoperandSons.comivestream

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be designated at a later date.

“Hugs from Home” project or condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of Carleen Dowding, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News