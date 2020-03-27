Carleen Joy Dowding

November 16, 1943 – March 25, 2020

Carleen Joy Dowding, 76, of Alvo, passed away March 25, 2020. Born Nov. 16, 1943, in Lincoln to Paul B. and Pauline O. (Wall) Johnson.

Carleen worked for School District #145 as Transportation Director for 20 years. She was a bus driver for 30 years before taking the role as director, working for the district for 50 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Carleen was a member of the Eagle United Methodist Church. For over 50 years she was the leader of Western Feeders 4-H club and attended many county fairs, the state fair and AK-SAR-BEN livestock shows.

Family members include her son, Lynn Dowding, Jr. (fiancé Tiffany Beck); daughters, Cindy Friedrichsen, Debbie Hennessy and Vicki (Todd) Larsen; grandchildren, Shane (Keely) Hennessy, Justin Hennessy, Nicolette Larsen (fiancé Nicholas Urban), Mickayla Larsen, Brandy Friedrichsen; great-grandchildren, Arthur and Harvey Hennessy; grand puppy, Miss Bell; brothers, Marlan (Mary) Johnson and Harlan Johnson; brothers-in-law, Lyle (Diana) Dowding and Dean (Gloria) Dowding; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lynn Sr.; daughter, Lori; son-in-law, Michael Friedrichsen.