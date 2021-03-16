Carol Marie (Strawser) Umholtz

Carol (Strawser) Umholtz

Nov. 10, 1941 - March 10, 2021

Age 79, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Plattsmouth where she served in many areas of the church.

Carol is preceded in death by Robert F. Strawser (father), Mildred Solada (mother), Elwood Solada (step-father) and Robert “Bobby” J. Strawser (brother).

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard; children, Steven (Tammy) and Darbi; along with sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved grandpups.

Services will be held on Friday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 I St., Omaha, NE 68137. Memorials to Arthritis Foundation Nebraska. You may view the service on Friday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at the following link: https://heartstreaming.link/Carol-M-Strawser-Umholtz.