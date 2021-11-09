Caroline G. Bauer

Caroline was born in March of 1942 to Walter and Gladys (Woodward) Tolman in Pullman, Washington. She moved with her family to Oakesdale, Washington, and later Silver Creek, Nebraska, where she attended grade school through the sixth grade. Caroline's family moved to Columbus, Nebraska, where she attended school through her junior year of high school. Then her family moved to Red Oak, Iowa, where she graduated from Red Oak High School with the class of 1960. Then she attended and graduated from Wayne State College with her teaching degree in 1963. After graduating from college she moved to Fremont, Nebraska, where she began teaching. Caroline met the love of her life, Larry Bauer, and they were later married in Fremont. Caroline and Larry lived in Eugene, Oregon, for two years and then they made their home and raised their children in Fremont for two years before moving to Omaha, Nebraska. Caroline taught school in Fremont but when she moved to Omaha she attended and she graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1977 with her master's degree in education. In 1978, Caroline and Larry moved to Plattsmouth. After earning her master's degree, Caroline taught Reading Recovery in Plattsmouth until she retired in 2002. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth and the Plattsmouth Quilt Guild.