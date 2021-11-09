Caroline G. Bauer
1942 – 2021
Caroline G. (Tolman) Bauer, age 79, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Papillion Manor in Papillion, Nebraska.
Caroline was born in March of 1942 to Walter and Gladys (Woodward) Tolman in Pullman, Washington. She moved with her family to Oakesdale, Washington, and later Silver Creek, Nebraska, where she attended grade school through the sixth grade. Caroline's family moved to Columbus, Nebraska, where she attended school through her junior year of high school. Then her family moved to Red Oak, Iowa, where she graduated from Red Oak High School with the class of 1960. Then she attended and graduated from Wayne State College with her teaching degree in 1963. After graduating from college she moved to Fremont, Nebraska, where she began teaching. Caroline met the love of her life, Larry Bauer, and they were later married in Fremont. Caroline and Larry lived in Eugene, Oregon, for two years and then they made their home and raised their children in Fremont for two years before moving to Omaha, Nebraska. Caroline taught school in Fremont but when she moved to Omaha she attended and she graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1977 with her master's degree in education. In 1978, Caroline and Larry moved to Plattsmouth. After earning her master's degree, Caroline taught Reading Recovery in Plattsmouth until she retired in 2002. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth and the Plattsmouth Quilt Guild.
She is survived by her son: Kenneth Bauer of Plattsmouth; daughter: Patrice Bauer of Plattsmouth; five grandchildren: Bradley Bauer of Plattsmouth, Kyle Bauer and wife Megan of Plattsmouth, Danielle Mauk and Bryan of Plattsmouth, Justin Bauer and wife Tabitha “Tabby” of Plattsmouth, Eric Bauer and Katie of Plattsmouth; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Hubert Tolman and wife Nancy of Ruston, Louisiana, and Ralph Tolman and wife Anna of Savannah, Georgia; sister: Marjorie Papenfuss of Midland, Michigan; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Gladys Tolman; and her husband, Larry Bauer.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
Her final resting place will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha.
The family suggests memorials to donor's favorite charity.
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, robyfuneralhome@charter.net, www.robyfuneralhome.com.