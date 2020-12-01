Carolyn Sue Lange, 76, of Hallam passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Carolyn was born to parents Ellsworth and Norma (Luby) Stohlmann on Jan. 14, 1944, in Omaha, Nebraska. She attended grade school at College Hill Country School and Louisville High School, graduating in 1961. Carolyn obtained her cosmetology license from Ben's School of Beauty in Lincoln, Nebraska, and continued as a Ben's instructor. Later, she enjoyed her roles as an occupational instructor for adults with special needs at Crete's V-CO Industries, as a nurse's aide at the Crete Hospital and as a loan administrator at Cornhusker Bank.