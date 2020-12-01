Carolyn Sue Lange
January 14, 1944 – November 25, 2020
Carolyn Sue Lange, 76, of Hallam passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Carolyn was born to parents Ellsworth and Norma (Luby) Stohlmann on Jan. 14, 1944, in Omaha, Nebraska. She attended grade school at College Hill Country School and Louisville High School, graduating in 1961. Carolyn obtained her cosmetology license from Ben's School of Beauty in Lincoln, Nebraska, and continued as a Ben's instructor. Later, she enjoyed her roles as an occupational instructor for adults with special needs at Crete's V-CO Industries, as a nurse's aide at the Crete Hospital and as a loan administrator at Cornhusker Bank.
Carolyn's favorite pastimes were spending time with her family, tending to her flower garden, reading books and attending auctions and flea markets.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Maurice; daughters, Renae (Carl) Oestmann, Brenda (Mark) Erickson; sons, Gregory (Kim Collins) Lange and Matthew Lange; grandchildren, Kevin Oestmann, Nicole (Cole) Vonderschmidt, Zac, Coby and Jacob Erickson; brother, Dennis Stohlmann (Michele); and sisters, Sheila Stohlmann and Lori (Paul) Hosford; sisters-in-law, Shirley Stohlmann, Donna (Mike) Dolan, Diana (Les) Shields; and special cousin, Lee Dumke.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Doris Stohlmann; brother, Danny Stohlmann; and special Aunt and Uncle, Louise and Harold Dumke.
Since Carolyn so loved her animal companions, the family suggests memorials to the Capital Humane Society, 2320 Park Boulevard, Lincoln, NE 68502.
