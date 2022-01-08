Caryl Ann Peters, age 76, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Nebraska City and Lake Waconda, died Jan. 2, 2022 in Arizona. Caryl was born May 27, 1945, in Nebraska City, the daughter of Carl and Nola (Banning) Peters. She was a graduate of Nebraska City High School and the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan. She owned and operated a retail store in Scottsdale named Big Red Of The Desert. Caryl was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her cousins, Barbara and Bill Gaughan of Omaha and Richard and Elaine Peters of Lincoln; many other relatives and friends.