Cassie Lyons, age 60, of Nehawka died Jan. 27, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Cassie was born Feb. 8, 1960, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Curtis and Eula Jo (Bowling) Gravely. She formerly lived in Columbus, Ohio, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She married Richard Lyons on May 30, 1986, in Nebraska City and the couple moved to Nehawka. Richard died Aug. 6, 2016. Cassie formerly worked at the Nehawka Bank and Conestoga Schools. She was a member of the Nehawka United Methodist Church and was currently working as a bookkeeper for Weeping Water Public Schools. She loved spending time with her family and pets. Cassie also loved snow skiing and motorcycle riding.