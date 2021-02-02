Cassie Lyons
February 8, 1960 – January 27, 2021
Cassie Lyons, age 60, of Nehawka died Jan. 27, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Cassie was born Feb. 8, 1960, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Curtis and Eula Jo (Bowling) Gravely. She formerly lived in Columbus, Ohio, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She married Richard Lyons on May 30, 1986, in Nebraska City and the couple moved to Nehawka. Richard died Aug. 6, 2016. Cassie formerly worked at the Nehawka Bank and Conestoga Schools. She was a member of the Nehawka United Methodist Church and was currently working as a bookkeeper for Weeping Water Public Schools. She loved spending time with her family and pets. Cassie also loved snow skiing and motorcycle riding.
Survivors include her daughter, Nicki Sievering, and grandson, Gus Sievering, of Mullen, Nebraska; son, Jared Lyons and wife Torie of Elkhorn; mother, Jo Gravely of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Tamara Bryant of Amesbury, Massachusetts; brother, Tim Gravely and wife Ricci of Lewis Center, Ohio; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and husband.
Private funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Nehawka. The funeral service will be live streamed on Marshall Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.
Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. The family will not be present for the visitations, and CDC COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing will be followed.
Memorials are suggested to the family's choice.
