Cecil Guy Murdoch of Manley, Nebraska, passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska, on April 14, 2020. Cecil was born to Tessie (Philpot) and Guy Murdoch on March 16, 1935, in Nehawka, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Levonda and Glen McAfee; brother-in-law, Leonard Thorne; and grandson, Jeremy Jourdan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carolyn (Brannon); his children, Beverly Dennis (Marland) of Weeping Water, Nebraska, Jean Gurley (Garry) of Friend, Nebraska, Duane (Eileen) of Murray, Nebraska, Gary (Lorie) of Nebraska City, Nebraska, Teresa Schlange (Kevin) of Auburn, Nebraska, and Bryan (Tammi) of Union, Nebraska; grandchildren, Angie Ayers, Carrie Sellers, Craig Dennis, Michelle Stearns, Josh Sheffield, Nicholas, Nathan and Megan Murdoch, Markayla, Martina and Jared Murdoch, Abriel, Alyson and Allan Schlange, and Brittney and Brooke Murdoch; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and his sister, Darlene Thorne.

Cecil lived most of his life on the family farm north of Nehawka, farming first with his Dad, then his sons, and later his grandchildren. In his spare time, he built woodworking projects for family and friends. He loved being on the farm, in the field, or in the tractor and was still active in the family farming business during planting and harvest seasons, lending a helping hand whenever it was needed. His love of farming will be carried on through his family.