Cecil McKnight

November 3, 1927 – April 21, 2020

Cecil McKnight, age 92, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was born on Nov. 3, 1927, and raised in Nebraska City, Nebraska, the son of Cecil Sr. and Wilhelmina (Anville) McKnight. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence in Plattsmouth.

In high school he was active in band, football, basketball, and track, holding the long jump record for many years. He graduated from NCHS in 1946. Immediately following high school he was in the U.S. Navy stationed on the West Coast for two years. He returned to Nebraska to attend Peru State College on the GI bill. While in college he played football and ran track. He graduated from Peru State College with an Education Degree in 1952.

He was united in marriage to Lila A. Barta on Aug. 27, 1950, in Nebraska City, Nebraska. His first teaching position was in Morrill, Nebraska, teaching industrial arts and coaching football and track. In 1954, Cecil, wife Lila and two young sons moved to Plattsmouth, where he spent the next 38 years teaching and coaching the young people of Plattsmouth.