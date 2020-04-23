Cecil McKnight
November 3, 1927 – April 21, 2020
Cecil McKnight, age 92, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was born on Nov. 3, 1927, and raised in Nebraska City, Nebraska, the son of Cecil Sr. and Wilhelmina (Anville) McKnight. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence in Plattsmouth.
In high school he was active in band, football, basketball, and track, holding the long jump record for many years. He graduated from NCHS in 1946. Immediately following high school he was in the U.S. Navy stationed on the West Coast for two years. He returned to Nebraska to attend Peru State College on the GI bill. While in college he played football and ran track. He graduated from Peru State College with an Education Degree in 1952.
He was united in marriage to Lila A. Barta on Aug. 27, 1950, in Nebraska City, Nebraska. His first teaching position was in Morrill, Nebraska, teaching industrial arts and coaching football and track. In 1954, Cecil, wife Lila and two young sons moved to Plattsmouth, where he spent the next 38 years teaching and coaching the young people of Plattsmouth.
Although Cecil coached almost every sport during his 38 years at Plattsmouth, he is well known across the state for the outstanding athletes he coached in cross country and track. Cecil's track teams won 45 duals, 21 triangulars, 48 invitational championships, 13 conference championships, 13 district titles, and was a runner-up at the State Meet three times and State Champion Team in 1976. He had seven individual first-place finishers at the State Meet and over the years qualified 252 athletes for State, an average of 6.8 per year.
Cecil began coaching cross country in the fall of 1972. Over the years his boys and girls teams racked up 31 invitational wins, 28 second-place finishes, 6 District runners up, been District Champion 7 times, State runner-up once and was State Champion for three consecutive years in 1973, 1974, and 1975. During his head coaching years the teams finished in the top ten, 14 times in 20 years of running.
Cecil McKnight was fondly known as “Cap” by his students. He has been the recipient of many awards over the years, a few of them are: Nebraska School Activities Association Service Award, Peru State College Service Award, Honorary Starter at the Peru State Invitational Track Meet, 25-year Coaching Award from Nebraska Coaches Association, 25-year Service Award from the Plattsmouth Booster Club, Games Committee member at Nebraska State Track Meet, Nebraska Coaches Association “Binnie & Dutch “Award, and the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame.
During those 38 years of teaching at PHS, Cecil also kept up with the activities of a busy family and community member. He and Lila have three sons and one daughter, which gave him the opportunity to be a Boy Scout leader, run the summer youth baseball program for many years, help build the Legion Baseball field, sell yumburgers as a band parent, teach driver's education during 24 summers, attending countless sporting events, band programs, and dance recitals.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 56, Eagles Aire 365, 40 & 8 – Voiture Local 1218. In 2019 he was awarded the Plattsmouth High School Blue Devil Patriot Award. His community involvement was recognized when he was named King of Kornland in 1984. In 2010, he was inducted into the Plattsmouth High School Hall of Fame.
He enjoyed attending events and activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching Husker football, attending the College World Series, playing golf, traveling, playing cards and catching up with friends at morning coffee.
He is survived by his children, Dr. James and Sandy McKnight of Plattsmouth, Dr. Thomas and Dr. Evelyn McKnight of Fremont, Dr. Scott & Debbie McKnight of Liberty, Missouri, and Jodi Traut of Omaha; grandchildren, Rev. Debra McKnight and Mike Ramsey of Omaha, Dr. Douglas and Michelle McKnight of Plattsmouth, Greg McKnight of Seattle, Washington, Dr. Luke & Dr. Erin McKnight of Columbus, Ohio, Dr. Curtis and Dr. Holly McKnight of Phoenix, Arizona, Dr. Alex & Kristen McKnight of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Dr. Dustin and Elena McKnight of Liberty, Missouri, Dr. Brett and Cassie McKnight of Liberty, Missouri, Dr. Jamie and Brandon Kuss of Overland Park, Kansas, Eric and Erin Traut of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Alden and Clair McKnight, Lila Ramsey, Rory McKnight, Lincoln, Anna and Landon McKnight, Henry, Teddy and Beau McKnight, Charlotte and Max McKnight, Lucy and Georgia Land, Grace and Gwen McKnight, Sydney and Parker Kuss, Ryan Traut; niece, Kathy Schultz of Lincoln; nephew, Rick and Joy Weekly of Shawnee Mission, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Wilhelmina McKnight; wife, Lila McKnight; and sister, JoAnn Weekly.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Saturday, April 25, at Harvey Funeral Home with Rev. Debra McKnight officiating. The service will be streamed live on Facebook (click on the link https://www.facebook.com/Brian-P-Harvey-Funeral-Home-711078285579956/) at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
A public Celebration of Cecil's life will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth or the Plattsmouth Education Foundation, P.O. Box 283, Plattsmouth, NE. 68048.
Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE. 402-296-4445
