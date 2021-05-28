Charles A. Anderson

December 6, 1930 – April 14, 2021

Charles “Chuck” Anderson, age 90, of Geneva, Illinois, passed away on April 14, 2021, at his home. Chuck was born in Gosport, Indiana, on Dec. 6, 1930, to parents Basil and Mary (Wright) Anderson. He married Alice Jeanne Gregg on April 4, 1953. Alice Jeanne died July 19, 1996.

Chuck enlisted in the United States Air Force after graduating from high school and served as a Sergeant working in the 544th Reconnaissance Technical Squadron during the Korean War at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha. In the early 1960s, he began work at Lawrence Radiation Laboratory in Berkeley, California, before transferring to Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in 1968. At his time of retirement from FermiLab in 1991, he was serving as Deputy Head of Site Services.