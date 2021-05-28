Charles A. Anderson
December 6, 1930 – April 14, 2021
Charles “Chuck” Anderson, age 90, of Geneva, Illinois, passed away on April 14, 2021, at his home. Chuck was born in Gosport, Indiana, on Dec. 6, 1930, to parents Basil and Mary (Wright) Anderson. He married Alice Jeanne Gregg on April 4, 1953. Alice Jeanne died July 19, 1996.
Chuck enlisted in the United States Air Force after graduating from high school and served as a Sergeant working in the 544th Reconnaissance Technical Squadron during the Korean War at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha. In the early 1960s, he began work at Lawrence Radiation Laboratory in Berkeley, California, before transferring to Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in 1968. At his time of retirement from FermiLab in 1991, he was serving as Deputy Head of Site Services.
Chuck is survived by his son, Steven Anderson and his wife Cathy of St. Louis, Missouri; daughter, Deborah Hensley and her husband Steve of Geneva, Illinois; grandchildren, Keane Charles Hensley of Batavia, Illinois, Alyssa Jeanne Hensley, Aydan Jessie Hensley, and Quinn Steven Hensley, all of Geneva, Illinois; brother-in-law, Jim Gregg and his wife Suzan of Ft. Collins, Colorado; his faithful dachshund companion, Frankie; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alice Jeanne, and several dear brothers and sisters-in-law.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Nehawka.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.
Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.