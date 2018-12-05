Try 1 month for 99¢

Charles “Butch” E. Vaughn

June 15, 1944 – Nov. 28, 2018

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Les and Frieda; siblings; two nieces and a nephew.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne; children, Mary (Ray Johnson) Jackson, Christopher (Alisa) Vaughn, Louis (Noel Harris) Vaughn, Natalie (Tracey) Kozak, Kara (Chaunce) King; grandchildren, Nicholas Miles, BreAna Jackson, Cole Vaughn, Kaitlin Vaughn, Jackson Vaughn, Dylan Vaughn, Linnea Vaughn, Tracey Kozak Jr., Jozlynne Kozak and Vaughn Windorski; great-granddaughter, MacKenzie; numerous nieces and nephews.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home Memorial Park and Crematory, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, is in charge of arrangements.

