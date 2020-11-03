September 13, 1936 – October 20, 2020

Charles “Chuck” L. Dobbs, 84 of Weeping Water passed away on Oct. 20, 2020, at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln. He was born on Sept. 13, 1936, to Charles A. & Luella J. (Williams) Dobbs in Clatskanie, Oregon.

He is survived by his wife, Dixie Dobbs; daughters, Jacalyn Groesser of Ralston, Cathy (Tim) Callaway of Elmwood; son, Kevin Dobbs of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren, Codie and Christian Diltz, Kirstin, Zach, and Cassidy Callaway; siblings, Carol (Lloyd) Rons, Karen Anderson, Terri (Paul) Jordon, Charlene (Tom) Lewis, Don Dobbs, Dawn Aalbers; brother-in-law, James Garland; also many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Jo Justice, Florence Garland; parents-in-law, Alvin and Irene Ruroden; brothers-in-law, Daryl Ruroden, Mike Aalbers and Dick Justice; and sister-in-law, Joan Dobbs.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, Avoca (North Branch). The service will be live-streamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page with the link posted on the Fusselman website. Burial will follow in the First Lutheran Cemetery (North Branch).