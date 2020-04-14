Charles John Warga Jr.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1929, to Charles John Sr. and Josephine M. (Vanek) Warga on his family farm southwest of Plattsmouth. Charlie started his education at Rock Bluff School and graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1947. After graduating from high school, he attended classes at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO). In his early years he helped his father in farming and livestock and he used his electronic knowledge in radio and television repair on the farm. In February 1957, he married Irene Gunia in Omaha, Nebraska. It was then he began his business of television appliance sales and service. In 1961, he started Warga Realty, which he ran for 58 years until December 2019, during which time he constructed over 30 homes in the Plattsmouth and Beaver Lake area using local contractors. He also held a Nebraska Appraisers License. After much deliberation and planning, Charlie formed the Platte Broadcasting Company and built KOTD AM Radio Station in 1970. In 1993, KOTD FM also began operation. The stations served Plattsmouth and the Omaha area for 32 years. He was also instrumental in the building of the 75 Mart convenience store near Beaver Lake in 1989.