Charles Konkler

He was born on March 31, 1937 to Charlie Fletcher and Gertrude (Fossum) Konkler in Milltown, WI. Charlie was raised and schooled in Washington state and he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. In 1958, he moved to Plattsmouth where he met Janet Marie Baumgart. Charlie and Janet were married on May 15, 1960 in Plattsmouth where they made their home and raised their children. Charlie had worked at the Weeping Water Rock Quarry, Linder Firestone and Auto as a mechanic, and then for the Plattsmouth Water Department as the water plant operator until he retired in April of 2000.