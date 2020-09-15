Charles Konkler
March 31, 1937 - September 12, 2020
Charles “Charlie” Konkler, age 83 of Plattsmouth, NE passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE.
He was born on March 31, 1937 to Charlie Fletcher and Gertrude (Fossum) Konkler in Milltown, WI. Charlie was raised and schooled in Washington state and he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. In 1958, he moved to Plattsmouth where he met Janet Marie Baumgart. Charlie and Janet were married on May 15, 1960 in Plattsmouth where they made their home and raised their children. Charlie had worked at the Weeping Water Rock Quarry, Linder Firestone and Auto as a mechanic, and then for the Plattsmouth Water Department as the water plant operator until he retired in April of 2000.
Charlie was a member of Lepert Wolever V.F.W. Post #2543, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #365, and Hugh J. Kerns American Legion Post #56 all of Plattsmouth.
He is survived by his wife: Janet Konkler of Plattsmouth, NE; his four children: Cindy Fenton and husband Andy of Plattsmouth, NE, Sandy Meyer and husband Ron of Plattsmouth, NE, Charlie Konkler and wife Kim of Plattsmouth, NE, and Gene Konkler and wife Nikki of Plattsmouth, NE; fifteen grandchildren: Amy, Andrea, Stephanie, Adam, Nicholas, Makenzie, Nathan, Sara, Kaitlyn, Gavin, Gracie, Aaron, Jared, Lance, and Breann; sixteen great grandchildren: Kaleb, Ryann, Lucy, Dax, Journee, Finlee, Andee Jo, Emma, Treyson, Christopher, Dalton, Jocelyn, Cora, Brayden, Landon, and Lincoln; brother: Jack English and wife Joan of Enumclaw, WA; sister-in-law: Martha Baumgart of Plattsmouth, NE; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Charlie was preceded in death by his mother: Gertrude (Fossum) Oster, father: Charlie Konkler and wife Myrtle, and his sister: Lois Kunkel.
A Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 P.M., with family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A Public Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Harald Rappold officiating.
The Pallbearers will be Adam Fenton, Nick MacFarlane, Nathan Konkler, Gavin Konkler, Kaleb Smith, and Gary Hellwig. The Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack English, Emerson Wiles, Kenny Hostetter, Jerry Keller, Jim Furlong, Jerry Blackwell, and Bud Strickland.
Military Rites will be conducted by U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard.
His Final Resting Place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Memorials to the Family of Charles Konkler for the purchase of Rescue Squad Equipment or to St. Paul's United Church of Christ.
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
