Charles W. Jones
March 10, 1962 – November 28, 2019
Charles W. Jones, age 57, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home in rural Plattsmouth, Nebraska. He was born on March 10, 1962, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Edward and Gladys (Deterding) Jones.
Chuck was very proud of his military career with the Nebraska Army National Guard. During his more than 20 years of service, he obtained the rank of Major and spent time deployed in both Germany and Honduras. He loved spending time outdoors, including camping and fishing. He loved to take trips to Northern Minnesota to fish, especially with his kids.
Chuck enjoyed working on a variety of projects. He was considered a “Jack-of-all-trades” and it seemed that there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. His final days were spent surrounded by family, where he found peace and looked forward to life everlasting.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his children, Jerrad (Audrey) of Kansas City, Missouri, Taylor (Autumn) of Murray, Nebraska, Chelsea of Lincoln, Nebraska, Ariel (Justin) of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Makenzie, Charlotte, Marley, Eleanor, Mia and Finley; mother, Gladys of Plattsmouth; sister, Peggy (Steve) of Council Bluffs; brothers, Stephen (Kathleen) of Huxley, Iowa, Randall (Pamela) of Council Bluffs, Daniel (Robin) of Waverly, Nebraska. Also survived by life-long friends, Pamela and Russ; and by many nieces, nephews, other friends and former colleagues.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, with Rev. Ron Wymer officiating.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to Chuck's favorite charities.
Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445