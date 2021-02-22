Charlotte Ann Schaffert

Her four children soon followed and became her life, Richard (1957), Stacey (1958), Michael (1959), and Jim (1960). She was devoted to their happiness, well-being, and making sure they all had a good sense of humor. By the time her eldest son, Rich, graduated high school, her family had moved 15 times.

With her Navy husband away from home much of the time, Char was and is the foundation that held and keeps her family and extended family together. Her children will always think of her as the rock they leaned on to get them through their childhood and teenage years. She was always there for her children and did an incredible job of raising them to be caring and thoughtful, as she was her whole life.