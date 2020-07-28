× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cheryl Lynn Lewis

1951 – 2020

Cheryl Lynn (Perkins) Lewis, age 68, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away due to medical complications on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1951, to Ralph and Lennis Lorraine (Gearheart) Perkins in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Cheryl was raised in Glenwood, Iowa, in a family full of love and humor. Cheryl married Edward Riley Lewis on April 24, 1971, in Glenwood and they were blessed with three children.

Cheryl enjoyed crocheting, cooking, genealogy, movies and music. She will be remembered for her clever wit, her ability to overcome adversity – she was a tough old bird – her no-nonsense attitude, and her kindness to all. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. She touched many lives, and those who knew her feel her loss with great sorrow.