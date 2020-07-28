Cheryl Lynn Lewis
1951 – 2020
Cheryl Lynn (Perkins) Lewis, age 68, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away due to medical complications on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1951, to Ralph and Lennis Lorraine (Gearheart) Perkins in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Cheryl was raised in Glenwood, Iowa, in a family full of love and humor. Cheryl married Edward Riley Lewis on April 24, 1971, in Glenwood and they were blessed with three children.
Cheryl enjoyed crocheting, cooking, genealogy, movies and music. She will be remembered for her clever wit, her ability to overcome adversity – she was a tough old bird – her no-nonsense attitude, and her kindness to all. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. She touched many lives, and those who knew her feel her loss with great sorrow.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 49 years: Edward Riley “Ed” Lewis of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; two sons, William John “Bill” Lewis of Glenwood, Iowa, Joseph Michael “Joe” Lewis and wife Sheila of Plattsmouth; daughter, Shannon Lee Lewis and partner Jerry Justice of Omaha; 11 grandchildren, William John “Billy” Lewis Jr., Britney Marie Lewis, Alexis Deanne Lewis, Carly Jean White, Destinee Lynn Oldenburg, Megan Lee Hyme, Michael Joseph Lewis, Allissa Kay Lewis, Andrew James Lewis, Liberty “Libby-Ann” Jackson, and Riley Edward Rasch; numerous great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Louise (Perkins) Lidgett and husband Nathan of Emerson, Iowa; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Lennis Perkins; her sister, Sharon Ann Perkins; and her beloved cat, Boo.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Roby Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy David “Preacher Dave” Leggett officiating and eulogist, Angie Montgomery.
The Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Lewis Jr., Michael Lewis, Andrew Lewis, and Riley Rasch.
Memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
