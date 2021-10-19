Chris A. Salberg

January 11, 1935 – October 15, 2021

Chris A. Salberg, 86, of Springfield, Nebraska, passed away at home on Oct. 15, 2021. He was born on Jan. 11, 1935, to Jefferson and Louise (Gauer) Salberg in Louisville. On Sept. 4, 1955, Chris married Karen Gess at the First United Methodist Church in Louisville.

After high school, Chris attended UNO and played on both the football and baseball teams. In 1954, the football team was undefeated and went to the Peach Bowl. Chris was a standout athlete and after UNO he played in the minor leagues for the Chicago White Sox organization. After baseball he attended Peru State, where he played on the football team and helped coach the baseball team. Chris started teaching at South Page, Iowa, for two years until he moved to Springfield and taught for 35 years at Platteview High School. While teaching he also coached baseball, track, basketball, and football. Before he retired, he became the athletic director and assistant principal. He was a member of the Freemasons belonging to Springfield Lodge #112, an Admiral of the Nebraska Navy, and was an avid hunter.

Chris was a caring, supportive man with a great sense of humor. He truly loved his family and would do anything to support them. He cherished them. His passion was to attend every sporting event of his grandchildren, he treasured his great-grandchildren and only wished his wife Karen could have met them. Chris died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. This was his last wish and as all his old athletes know he would not take no for an answer.

He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Peggy) Salberg of Gretna, Chris (Michelle) Salberg of Sterling; grandchildren, Samantha (Bruce) Maynard of Richland, Kentucky, Clay (Gina) Salberg of Springfield, Chad (Samantha) Deloske of Gretna, Carrie Deloske of Omaha, Kharisa (Andy) Saathoff of Sterling, Jese (Samantha) Salberg of Raymond, Brielle Salberg of Beatrice; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Melva and Dean Wulf of Blair; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother and two sisters.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Springfield. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 25, from 1-9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the Louisville Senior Center.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Louisville.

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.