Christopher Andrew Mendes

May 24, 2004 – October 27, 2021

Christopher “Chris” Andrew Mendes, age 17, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Chris was born on May 24, 2004, to Andy Silveira Mendes and Rebecca “Becca” Diane O'Brien in Paradise, California. He was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth. Chris was a junior at Plattsmouth High School and he worked as a drive-thru attendant at Runza in Plattsmouth. Chris was a member of the Plattsmouth Future Farmers of America at Plattsmouth High School and he was a volunteer for the Red Cross.

Chris is survived by his mother: Becca O'Brien and stepdad Charlie Klinefelter of Plattsmouth; his father: Andy Mendes and stepmom Jeannine Cady of San Diego, California; three sisters: Ashley Mendes, Kimberlee Klinefelter, and Makayla Klinefelter; two brothers: Hunter Mendes and Kiser O'Brien-Klinefelter; parental grandparents: Joe Mendes and wife Marissa of Brazil; Mary Maglaras and husband Mike of Redding, California; paternal fiancé Jeannine Codey's parents: Dawn Young and Jim Morgan of San Diego; Leroy Klinefelter of Omaha, Nebraska; maternal grandparents: Pennie Ferreira of Nebraska City, Nebraska; girlfriend: Pheonix Morgan; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister: Abigail Klinefelter; maternal grandfather: Terry O'Brien; and paternal grandmother: Sharon Klinefelter.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.

A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Church of the Holy Spirit with Father Michael Houlihan officiating.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Church of the Holy Spirit with Bishop Tyler Pettet officiating and Terry Little as vocalist.

The Pallbearers will be Robert Kiser, Justin Meneses, Bobby Taylor, Joe Gradoville, Adam Denio, Beau Whipple, and Adam Kaffenberger.

His final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

