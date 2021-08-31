Clifford (Rail) Byron Adkins, age 68, of Nehawka passed away Aug. 25, 2021, at home. Clifford was born Sept. 7, 1952, in Nebraska City to Kenneth and Francis (Palko) Adkins. He graduated from Nehawka High School in 1971. Clifford was drafted in 1972, where he served two years in the Army. He is survived by his wife, Rose, of Nehawka; sons, Scott of Plattsmouth, Lee and Kenny, both of Nehawka; brother, Stanley of Nehawka; and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and two children. Rail was an avid hunter and fisherman, and motorcycle enthusiast for most of his life. His greatest joy was telling stories and spending time with family and friends.