May 29, 1946 – May 19, 2020

Connie J. Boldan-Cerveny, 73, of South Bend, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born May 29, 1946, in Lincoln to Emanuel and Maxine (Ball) Boldan. She graduated from Murdock High School in 1964 and went on to attend the University of Omaha and Grace University. Connie was united in marriage on May 28, 1988, to James Cerveny at the Assembly of God Church in Bellevue, Nebraska. She worked in accounting for Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Omaha for 30 years.

Connie was a former town board member in South Bend. She enjoyed her Bible study groups, reading, collecting Precious Moments figurines and lending a hand at Hope's Closet in Louisville, Nebraska. She was particularly keen for remembering people's birthdays and always sending a card.

Connie is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Cerveny; brothers, Clifford (Mona) Boldan of Silver Springs, Nevada, and Donald (Sue) Boldan of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Gil (Sandra) Cerveny of Council Bluffs, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Christina (Mike) Witulski, Matthew Boldan, Elizabeth Boldan, Lacy (Trevor) Rue; many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emanuel and Maxine Boldan; and parents-in-law, William and Phoebe Cerveny.

The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Marcy Mortuary. (Social distancing applies.) Pastor Bob Wynn will be officiating. Visitation is Friday, May 22, from 5-7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary. (10 person limit at one time). Interment at Ashland Cemetery.

Memorials to the American Diabetes Association.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Marcy Mortuary

104 N. 15th Street

Ashland, NE 68003

402-944-3343

To send flowers to the family of Connie Boldan-Cerveny, please visit Tribute Store.

