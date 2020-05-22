Connie J. Boldan-Cerveny, 73, of South Bend, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born May 29, 1946, in Lincoln to Emanuel and Maxine (Ball) Boldan. She graduated from Murdock High School in 1964 and went on to attend the University of Omaha and Grace University. Connie was united in marriage on May 28, 1988, to James Cerveny at the Assembly of God Church in Bellevue, Nebraska. She worked in accounting for Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Omaha for 30 years.