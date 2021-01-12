CSMGT Herbert F. Edwards USAF Retired

CMSGT Herbert F. Edwards
March 27, 1931 – January 5, 2021
Herbert F. Edwards, 89, passed away Jan. 5, 2021, at Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence, Missouri.
He was born March 27, 1931, in Mountain Grove, Missouri, to the late Elzie and Ina (Scott) Edwards. He graduated from Mountain Grove High School in 1949 and later received his Bachelor's Degree from Park University.
Herbert retired from the United States Air Force in 1972 as a Chief Master Sergeant at Ent Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, after 21 years of service. He received the Meritorious Service Medal along with several other awards during his service. In 1996 Herbert again retired, this time from the United States Department of Agriculture as a Systems Analyst. After retirement Herbert and Shirley enjoyed 16 winters in Mesa, Arizona. They also enjoyed many travels and cruises covering all 50 states and 3 continents before his health declined.
On July 24, 1954, Herbert married Shirley Beckman and to that union they had four children. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Shirley Edwards, Independence, Missouri; three sons, Terry and wife Kathy, Blue Springs, Missouri, James and wife Allyson, Independence, Missouri, Russell and wife Linda, Garden City, Missouri; and his daughter, Becky and husband Rick, Kansas City, Missouri; three sisters, Lorena, Ila, and LouAnne; as well as 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. His family would like to also thank a special care taker, Rhonda Sparks. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tharold.
Visitation was Monday, January 11, with funeral service following, concluding with United States Air Force Military Honors, all at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main Street, Blue Springs, Missouri. The graveside service followed at Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Herbert's name may be given to the Disabled American Veterans. Memories of Herbert and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com.