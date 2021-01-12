CSMGT Herbert F. Edwards USAF Retired

CMSGT Herbert F. Edwards

March 27, 1931 – January 5, 2021

Herbert F. Edwards, 89, passed away Jan. 5, 2021, at Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence, Missouri.

He was born March 27, 1931, in Mountain Grove, Missouri, to the late Elzie and Ina (Scott) Edwards. He graduated from Mountain Grove High School in 1949 and later received his Bachelor's Degree from Park University.

Herbert retired from the United States Air Force in 1972 as a Chief Master Sergeant at Ent Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, after 21 years of service. He received the Meritorious Service Medal along with several other awards during his service. In 1996 Herbert again retired, this time from the United States Department of Agriculture as a Systems Analyst. After retirement Herbert and Shirley enjoyed 16 winters in Mesa, Arizona. They also enjoyed many travels and cruises covering all 50 states and 3 continents before his health declined.