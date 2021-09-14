Cynthia Ballinger

December 31, 1958 – September 5, 2021

Cynthia “Cindy” Sue (Zimmerman) Ballinger, age 62, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Cindy was born on Dec. 31, 1958, to Chris Fred and Kathryn Elizabeth (Tschirren) Zimmerman in Nebraska City, Nebraska. She was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1977. She met Ronald “Ron” Eugene Ballinger and they later united in marriage on Jan. 19, 1980, in Plattsmouth.

Cindy spent many years as the restaurant manager at Hi-Vue Café in Weeping Water as well as several years preparing meals at the Plattsmouth Senior Center. She devoted her life to her grandchildren, leaving her position at the senior center to stay home and care for them.

Cindy was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was known to have a vivacious personality and the ability to always make the people around her laugh. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mamaw to Grant and Kathryn.