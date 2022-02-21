Cyril A. Vervaecke

April 23, 1930 – February 18, 2022

Cyril A. Vervaecke, age 91, of Ashland, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, at Midlands Hospital in Papillion, Nebraska. He was born on April 23, 1930, in Irvington, Nebraska, to Rudolph and Zulma (Decock) Vervaecke.

Cyril faithfully served his country in the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Darlene Rose Wiese on May 19, 1962, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington, Nebraska. Together they made their home on a farm near Ashland, Nebraska, and raised their three children, Alan, Amy and Mary.

Cyril spent his life farming, loving every part of his farm life. He was very mechanical and enjoyed working on various projects around the farm. He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed caring for the many animals that he rescued and cared for. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post #129 of Ashland, Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Vervaecke of Louisville, Nebraska; children, Alan Vervaecke of Ashland, Nebraska, Amy (Edward) Bowen of Bellevue, Nebraska, Mary (fiancé Rick Dozler) Labadie of Lincoln, Nebraska; 6 grandchildren, Samantha and Casey Mason, Elizabeth, Kristen, Timothy and Sarah Labadie. He is also survived by numerous nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Maurice and Joe Vervaecke; sister, Lorraine Keckler; and son-in-law, Dean Mason.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Louisville with Rev. Jon Sollberger officiating. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the South Bend Cemetery.

Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Louisville Care Center.

