Dale Albert Bruns
May 27, 1935 – November 7, 2019
Dale Albert Bruns, age 84, of Plattsmouth passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Prestige Care of Plattsmouth. He was born on May 27, 1935, in Avoca, Nebraska, to Albert Herman and Clara Elizabeth (Parker) Bruns.
Dale graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the Class of 1954. After which, he joined the Army Reserves and served his country for six years. He was united in marriage to Janet M. Cook on March 10, 1956, at the Methodist Church in Nehawka, Nebraska. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage. Dale worked for 42 years at Allied Chemical in LaPlatte, Nebraska. Prior to his retirement, he was the Power Plant Operator.
Throughout the years, he loved to spend time outdoors. Whether he was pheasant hunting, trapping for fur, caring for his various animals or enjoying a good game of horseshoes, Dale always had a good time. In his later years, he and Janet would go to garage sales and auctions looking for items to add to their collections. At one time, Dale had over 100 clocks in his collection. He loved his Cadillac car and most important he loved spending time with family and friends.
Dale was a member of the Plattsmouth Eagles F.O.E. 365 and the Lepert-Wolever Post 2543 V.F.W.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Bruns of Bellevue, Nebraska; children, Michelle (Kevin) Sunderman of Plattsmouth, Mark (Rita) Bruns of Plattsmouth, Kevin (Chasity) Bruns of Cameron, Missouri; grandchildren, Justin (Regan) Bruns, Cody Bruns, Jessica (Zack) Heenan, Ashley (Jay) Scurlocke and Marisa Sunderman, Brianna O'Grady, Tyler O'Grady and Madison Jones; great-grandchildren, Emma and Avery Heenan; sister, Ruth (Tom) Johnson of Nehawka, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Bob Cook of Plattsmouth. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joy (Shirley) Haswell and Gene Haswell; sisters, Florence (Harry) Rabolt, Miriam (Ralph) Payton; and brother-in-law, Chuck Cook.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth with Rev. N. I. “Bud” Bunn officiating.
Burial was in the Avoca Cemetery, Avoca, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to the Lepert-Wolver Post 2543 V.F.W. in Plattsmouth.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.