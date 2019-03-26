Dale Paul Christie
November 21, 1933 - March 20, 2019
Dale Paul Christie TSgt USAF (Ret), age 85, died March 20, 2019.
After his military career, Dale worked for the grocery chain, Rubacks, as produce manager, then opened up his own television, stereo and CB radio business.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Anna Christie; sister, Elaine Zicari; brother, Roger Christie.
Survived by his wife of 62 years, Arlene; children, Debbie Rogers, MaiLyn Van Sickle (Jim), David Christie (Lisa); grandchildren, Andrew Van Sickle, Daniel and Joshua Christie, Sarah Walters; great-grandson, Kyson; nieces, Cheri Proctor (Loren) & Lori; and many cousins.
Reception of friends is Wednesday, March 27, from 5-8 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. The funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Cedardale Cemetery.
Memorials will be directed by the family.