Dan W. Vaughn

Dan W. Vaughn, age 80, of Plattsmouth, formerly of Wichita, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Survived by his wife Nancy of 58 years; children, Dana (CJ) Thompson of Derby, Kansas, Eric (Jamie) Vaughn of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; grandchildren, Skyler, Riley, Megan, Marshall and Molly; brothers, Dale (Audrey) Vaughn and Donald Vaughn.

Many thanks to the Hillcrest Hospice team for their exceptional care. Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.