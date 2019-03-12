Daniel "Dan" William Beck

Daniel William "Dan" Beck
September 7, 1952 – March 6, 2019
Daniel William “Dan” Beck was born in Lincoln on Sept. 7, 1952, and passed away in Cass County on March 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Helen Beck.
He is survived by his sister, Norma Beck of Papillion, Nebraska; his uncle and aunt, Dave and Loretta Beck of St. George, Utah; many cousins, friends and neighbors. Dan graduated from Elmwood High School and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He lived his entire life in Cass County near Murdock. He was a farmer and a crop insurance claims adjuster covering neighboring states.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Manley, Nebraska, with Rev. Thomas Wiedel as officiant. Honorary Pallbearers are Lee Towle, Alan Wiles, Richard Sender, Arlo Fleischman, Andrew Stander Jr., Danny Platt, Don Colbert, Susie Colbert, Joe Bergman, Lisa Maher, Paul Bachle, Bob Dein, Shane Beck, Max Hamidi, Dave Fitzgibbon, Eddie Staack, and in memoriam, Steve Lawson and Doug Erhart.
A luncheon and reception are to follow at the Cass County Fairground Event Center, Weeping Water, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be directed to Siena Francis House and or the Omaha World-Herald Goodfellows Fund, both of Omaha.
